Columbia High School’s 2023 Prom went off beautifully on June 13, 2023. The evening started off with a red carpet walk in front of the high school, where the students showed off their prom finery, before they boarded their buses to the Westmount Country Club. The students and their dates danced, ate, and hung out with friends, in what turned out to be a wonderful evening.

