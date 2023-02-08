Police Respond to ‘Multiple Fights’ Following CHS Basketball Game Feb. 7

From Maplewood Police Det. Sgt. Scott Reeves, Traffic Bureau/Community Service Bureau:

On 02/07/23, Columbia High School hosted a basketball game against Irvington High School, and at the conclusion, a large group of over a hundred exited the gym. Multiple fights started within the crowd. Maplewood Police officer assigned to the game notified the police department via radio. Officers quickly responded to the Colombia High School gymnasium parking lot at approximately 8:30 pm. Once in the area, Maplewood officers requested mutual aid from other jurisdictions to assist due to the number of people. The crowd dispersed, and the visiting team safely left the area. EMS evaluated two students with parents present and determined no further medical assistance.

Maplewood Police Department transported one juvenile involved to police headquarters for parent notification.

[Editor’s note: Maplewood Police sent out a Nixle alert at 8:56 p.m. on February 7 with the following message: “Criminal Activity is occurring in the area of Parker Ave & Valley St. Please use caution and avoid the area.”]