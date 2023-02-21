Say ‘Thanks’ to Your Local Crossing Guard During SOMA Crossing Guard Appreciation Week Feb. 21-24

From the South Orange Police Department:

“Walk Bike Ride South Orange” along with JESPY House, Inc. and the South Orange and Maplewood Police Departments are pleased to announce SOMA Crossing Guard Appreciation Week from February 21 – 24!

We’re providing gift cards to our guards who are out there in good weather and in bad, helping to make our streets safer for youth and adults alike.

Please join us in recognizing and encouraging them with a token of appreciation such as a card, a sign, a hot drink, a treat, or just by saying thanks!