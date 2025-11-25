Several Union Catholic World Language Teachers Earn Prestigious Global Seal of Biliteracy

From Union Catholic High School:

Five Union Catholic world language teachers have earned the prestigious Global Seal of Biliteracy, an international credential that certifies high-level proficiency in multiple languages.

The recipients are Kamila Ciringione (French and Polish), Catarina Portillo (Spanish and Portuguese), AJ Bonadies (Italian), Kelliann Coleman (Spanish), and Ya Wen (Mandarin Chinese).

The Global Seal of Biliteracy is recognized worldwide by employers, universities and organizations. The credential validates an individual’s ability to communicate effectively in two or more languages across academic, workplace and cultural settings. To qualify, candidates must demonstrate advanced listening, speaking, reading and writing skills through certified, standards-based assessments aligned with internationally accepted proficiency frameworks, including the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Ciringione said pursuing the Global Seal was both a professional milestone and a personal affirmation.

“Pursuing the Global Seal of Biliteracy allowed me to formally recognize and celebrate the language skills I use both personally and professionally,” Ciringione said. “On a personal level, it honors my years of study and teaching French, my upbringing since my first language was Polish, and real-life worldly experiences. Professionally, it strengthens my credibility as a language teacher. The motivation came from our department meeting one day, and my colleague Catarina proposed it to us to pursue.”

Ciringione also said her multilingual background influences every part of her teaching.

“It allows me to use real-world language-learning strategies, provide culturally relevant examples, and better anticipate the challenges students may face,” Ciringione said. “Being multilingual also helps me build trust with learners from diverse backgrounds, offer more targeted support, and demonstrate the cognitive and social advantages of speaking multiple languages.”

Ciringione said the credential will help her continue shaping a high-level language experience for UC students.

“I plan to use this credential to model lifelong language learning, support curriculum development focused on proficiency, and contribute to initiatives that promote multilingualism across the school community,” she said. “It also allows me to better guide students through the Seal of Biliteracy process, as I can speak from experience and help them set clear goals for their own language growth.”

Spanish teacher Catarina Portillo said she was inspired to pursue the Global Seal after first learning about it at the ACTFL national language conference.

“As a language lover and advocate, I saw it as an opportunity to challenge myself and expand my skills,” Portillo said. “I also hoped to inspire my students to study a new language and pursue their own Global Seal in the future.”

Portillo said her multilingual background strengthens her connection with students.

“Because I’m not a native Spanish speaker, I understand the challenges students face when learning a new language,” Portillo said. “I want them to know they can also learn a new language. Most importantly, I want my students to love languages, cultures and learning about the world.”

Portillo also hopes the credential will motivate more UC students to pursue advanced language study.

“I want to educate students considering the Global Seal assessment and promote the credential as a meaningful résumé enhancer that demonstrates advanced language proficiency,” Portillo said.

Both teachers encouraged students to embrace the journey toward biliteracy.

“I would encourage students to stay consistent, stay curious, and use the language as much as possible outside the classroom,” Ciringione said. “Biliteracy develops through regular practice in listening, reading, speaking and writing in meaningful ways.”

Portillo agreed, stressing the cultural value of language learning.

“Learning a language opens many doors and helps you make connections,” Portillo said. “It’s more than a tool for communication — it’s a way to understand a culture, its traditions and its beliefs.”

The Global Seal of Biliteracy serves as a verifiable, internationally accepted confirmation of linguistic fluency. Earning this award places the Union Catholic teachers among a distinguished group of multilingual professionals who have demonstrated the ability to use their languages at functional, academic and professional levels.