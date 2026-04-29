SOMA Celebrates Lavender Graduation 2026

From the New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition:

MAPLEWOOD / ESSEX COUNTY – The New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition, in partnership with the Township of Maplewood, South Orange Village, South Orange Maplewood School District (SOMSD), Essex County Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs, Maplewood Arts and Culture along with CHS Spectrum Club, and sponsors to honor local LGBTQIA+ and allied High School Graduating Seniors from the class of 2026. This is the 10th annual celebration and originally started by the New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition.

As part of our annual June Pride Month Celebrations across SOMA, Essex County, and state of New Jersey, the New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition with CHS Spectrum Club, Township of Maplewood and South Orange are again partnering with South Orange Maplewood School District (SOMSD), Maplewood Arts and Culture, and community partners to present our annual SOMA Lavender Graduation 2026 in person on June 5, 2026 at 5:30pm in the Columbia High School (CHS) auditorium in Maplewood, New Jersey. This annual student celebration event is open to any LGBTQ+ and allied class of 2026 graduating high school students across the state who would like to be celebrated. The celebration honors and supports the achievements of LGBTQ+ and allied seniors with a special program, certificate, special guest speakers, honor ceremony, and graduation celebration cake and light refreshments. Registration is required please see link.

Afterward Lavender Graduation, the celebration continues, and will be followed by the annual MAPSO Lavender Youth Ball (formerly called MAPSO Queer Youth Prom) at the Woodland on June 5th at 7:30pm -10:00pm , in Maplewood, New Jersey that is open to all LGBTQ+ and allied youth across the state for ages 14-19 with student ID *if you need accommodations email at the link below.. FREE with food, light refreshments, DJ, dancing, photobooth and more. No dress code required. No public adults allowed, the event will be chaperoned by Township of Maplewood staff.

“The Lavender Graduation sends an important message that we value and support out LGBTQ+ students and we commit to them that our community will continue to fight for greater inclusion and acceptance ” – said Maplewood Mayor, Vic De Luca

“The relentless attacks on the LGBTQI+ community this year, particularly against Trans youth, are horrific. We reaffirm our commitment to be an inclusive and affirming place for all LGBTQI+ people, especially young people. We look forward to celebrating and honoring the hard work and successes of LGBTQI+ Youth and stand in solidarity with our community partners to recognize their contributions to our society.” – Dean Dafis, Township of Maplewood Committeeman, former Mayor, first openly LGBTQ+ Maplewood Township Committee Member.

“All students deserve welcoming inclusive safe schools, where they feel seen, heard and welcomed. Lavender Graduation is a time to celebrate joy, resilience and milestones. We look forward to celebrating and honoring each of our graduates and their achievements. I want all LGBTQIA+ youth to know that – You matter. You are loved. You belong. You are not alone.” – Shannon Cuttle, former First Vice President South Orange Maplewood Board of Education, first openly trans non-binary elected official, New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition.

Lavender Graduation is an annual ceremony held in many colleges, universities, and communities across the country to honor and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, queer, asexual, intersex, and allied students (LGBTQ+), and to acknowledge their achievements and contributions in school and community.

The first New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition MAPSO Lavender Graduation was held in 2016 and marked the first known community ,township and public school district high school celebration in New Jersey. The first ever Lavender Graduation ceremony was originally founded at the University of Michigan in 1995.

“This ceremony is not just about graduation—it’s about visibility, belonging, and pride. By hosting Lavender Graduation, we reaffirm our commitment to inclusion, equity, and the importance of every student feeling seen and valued for exactly who they are, especially in today’s political climate.” – Frank Sanchez, Principal, Columbia High School.

“We are truly a special community when it comes to supporting our LGBTQIA+ students. I hope they know this and feel our love. We are proud of their accomplishments and our commitment to this yearly graduation tradition reinforces that Visibility Matters. Always.” – Sheena Collum, South Orange Village Mayor.

What happens at Lavender Graduation?

LGBTQIA+ and allied high school graduating senior students that register will be acknowledged with a student celebration including a walk ceremony, certificate and with rainbow honor cords and a rainbow tassel. Graduation cake and light refreshments will be served. Special guest speakers and community celebration in a safe space.

What are the requirements to apply for SOMA Lavender Graduation? Must be a 2026 LGBTQ+ or allied high school graduating senior. Does not have to be a SOMSD high school student. Open to all graduating high school seniors across the state including GED, Homeschooled students.

Register at link for Lavender Graduation 2026. I am a graduating high school senior. How can I register to be celebrated?

Please complete the registration application at the link below:

https://forms.gle/QbWwtvSZbVEZ19tM9

Please note that registration will close on May 30, 2026.

Further details will be sent out once registration is complete. For further questions, please contact via email the New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition at [email protected]

Can the public attend?

Yes, we encourage the community to come out in support of our Lavender Graduates! We look forward to celebrating our graduates! Parking is available onsite and street. Walking distance from the Maplewood Train Station.

Thank you to our supporters:

CHS Spectrum Club

New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition

Township of Maplewood

Village of South Orange

Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture

Essex County Office of LGBTQ Affairs

Essex County Education Association

South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

South Orange Maplewood School District

North Jersey Pride

NJCRI Project TEA

Newark LGBTQ Center

Newark Office of LGBTQ Affairs

Garden State Equality

South Mountain YMCA