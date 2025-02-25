AnnouncementsMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

SOMA Special Ed Parent Advisory Committee Hosts Annual Look at ‘Race & Special Education’

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee South Orange-Maplewood:

Every February, in honor of Black History Month, SEPAC SOMA takes a look at the intersectionality of race and special education in our district. An important part of BHM is acknowledging the work of Black Americans, so we’re thrilled to have Nicole Josey and Ellis Peters—two community members who serve disabled children in Maplewood and South Orange—joining us for our 5th annual meeting. We’ll hear from Nicole and Ellis about their work with our kids and how we all can help build a more inclusive SOMA. We hope you’ll join us for this important discussion!

Wednesday 2/26 @ 7:00pm
▣ Click here to join this Zoom meeting
Or, dial in by phone:
+1 646 558 8656
Meeting ID: 830 1397 0674
Passcode: 590167

Related Articles

‘Kids Speak Out’ at Hilton Library With Art,...

Citing ‘Fiscal Cliff’, SOMA Schools Propose Cutting Inclusion...

DeLuca to Receive Maplewood Rotary Citizenship Award

‘Every Drop Counts’—Tips, Tricks & Little Known Facts...

NYC’s Kaufman Music Center Names Anthony Mazzocchi As...

Maplewood Leaders Monitor Delivery of Federal Funds After...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE