SOMA Special Ed Parent Advisory Committee Hosts Annual Look at ‘Race & Special Education’

From the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee South Orange-Maplewood:

Every February, in honor of Black History Month, SEPAC SOMA takes a look at the intersectionality of race and special education in our district. An important part of BHM is acknowledging the work of Black Americans, so we’re thrilled to have Nicole Josey and Ellis Peters—two community members who serve disabled children in Maplewood and South Orange—joining us for our 5th annual meeting. We’ll hear from Nicole and Ellis about their work with our kids and how we all can help build a more inclusive SOMA. We hope you’ll join us for this important discussion!

Wednesday 2/26 @ 7:00pm

▣ Click here to join this Zoom meeting

Or, dial in by phone:

+1 646 558 8656

Meeting ID: 830 1397 0674

Passcode: 590167