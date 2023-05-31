MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

SOMSD Board of Education to Hold Staff Recognition/Retirement Special Meeting on June 5

by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in Public Session on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 6:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ in person and utilizing an online video conference platform to honor retirees and celebrate staff accomplishments. Following the Public Session the Board will adjourn into a Closed Session in the Superintendent’s Office using an online video conference platform to discuss litigation matters.  Action will not be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

  • Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL)
  • Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
  • Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education.  Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak 

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Public Session

Date / Time: June 5, 2023 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number:  2338 996 1076

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

