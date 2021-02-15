South Orange Announces Summer Camp and Employment Opportunities

From the South Orange Village Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

Summer Playground Camp

The South Orange Summer Playground Program is a fair weather only, half-day, Monday – Friday, seven-week program for South Orange children who are 4 years of age (by October 1, 2021) through 8th grade.

The children are separated into groups by age/grade and meet each day in the Meadowland Park area in South Orange. The program provides the children with a variety of planned activities, including games, sports, music, and arts and crafts. While each day is planned, there is time built in for children to just play and enjoy the lazy days of summer, creating their own fun under the supervision of our camp counselors.

The fee for the 7 weeks is $820. The camp dates for 2021 are June 28-August 13, 9:00 am-1:00 pm.

Registration for the 2021 Summer Playground Program will begin online MONDAY, MARCH 1st at 9:00 a.m. and will end WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st. Depending on the Covid-19 regulations at the time, in-person registrations may be available.

In order to register for camp, children MUST be South Orange residents with current Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs membership. Membership can be obtained in person online and is available now. Click on the link here to get your membership today in our CATALOG.

The department and camp staff are working on putting together our COVID-19 plan in place prior to registration and will meet all of the NJ State Health Departments requirements. Safety is our first priority and we will do everything possible to stay safe and healthy during the summer!

If you have registered for previous programs or memberships you may already have a log in, please do not create a new account if you are having issues logging in. Call the South Orange Recreation Dept. at (973) 378-7754 x 2 for assistance.

Part-time Jobs

Applications to work part time seasonally are now available online at the South Orange Recreation’s Job Listing Site.

Available Positions: