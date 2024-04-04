South Orange-Maplewood Acting Supt. Announces Restorative Justice Nights

From SOMSD, April 3, 2024:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District, today announced the scheduling of three Restorative Justice Nights to help facilitate a restorative culture in the District.

The announcement of this series follows Gilbert’s remarks made at the March 21st Board of Education meeting in which he acknowledged the need to invigorate the work of building a restorative justice culture throughout the District.

[Editor’s note: see related coverage: ‘Allow the Legal System to Do Its Job’ Says Gilbert; Sanchez Supporters Want ‘Justice’ Now]

“I am recommitting my energies to focusing on our students and staff working toward making our community whole, and developing a strategy that reconnects all of our students and staff to this District,” Gilbert said.

Part of that strategy, he said, would be to hold a series of night sessions for anyone interested in learning more about building a restorative justice culture.

“Most people believe restorative justice to be a program, an initiative that is incorporated as an alternative to discipline,” Gilbert said. “But in reality, restorative justice is so much more. It is an indigenous philosophy that focuses on relationships and building community. It is not something we do to people. It is something we use to challenge ourselves to be our best selves.”

Today, Gilbert announced that the sessions will be held on the following dates:

Thursday, April 11 th

Monday, April 29 th

Thursday, May 2nd

All sessions will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be held at the Central Office Building, 525 Academy Street in Maplewood. To register, please click on the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejZqcig2WQXd8OEZKnShYn3Av5V9hDAF2RRvvJFhC2FGd0zg/viewform

Walk-ins will be welcome, but space is limited.