From the South Orange & Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – South Orange and Maplewood School District officials have announced that tonight’s Board of School Estimate meeting will be postponed due to the continuing snowfall and the hazardous conditions expected after the storm.

A new date for the Board of School Estimate meeting will be scheduled as soon as possible.

Read more about the meeting here: BOE Seeks Additional $29 Million to Complete SOMS & CHS Construction Projects