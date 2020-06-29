South Orange-Maplewood Elementary School Summer Reading Lists

From the Maplewood Public Library:

The 2020 SOMSD Summer Reading lists are here! See below to find librarian-recommended lists for your student.

If your student will be entering grades K-2, click here to find the Summer Reading List.

If your student will be entering Grades 3-5, click here to find the Summer Reading List.

And while you are thinking about it, be sure to check out the Summer Reading Program, put together by the Maplewood Public Library. Reading is a perfect way to get away this summer, so get your student started on your reading adventure.