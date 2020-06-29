Community Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood Elementary School Summer Reading Lists

By access_timeJun-29-2020

From the Maplewood Public Library:

The 2020 SOMSD Summer Reading lists are here! See below to find librarian-recommended lists for your student.

If your student will be entering grades K-2, click here to find the Summer Reading List.

If your student will be entering Grades 3-5, click here to find the Summer Reading List.

And while you are thinking about it, be sure to check out the Summer Reading Program, put together by the Maplewood Public Library. Reading is a perfect way to get away this summer, so get your student started on your reading adventure.

Other Stories

  • South Orange-Maplewood Elementary School Summer Reading Lists
  • Maplewood Public Library 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Clubs for Kids, Teens, Adults
  • June 29: Essex County Reports 18,707 Cases of COVID-19, 1,775 Deaths
  • Maplewood Mayor: Do Not Shoot Off Illegal Fireworks—Especially Late at Night