South Orange-Maplewood School District to Host Virtual Town Hall on Safety & Security August 29

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

SOMSD will be hosting a virtual town hall forum on school safety and security on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. During this forum, representatives from the school district will share general information regarding safety and security practices within the District with a a more detailed focus on updates at Columbia High School, as well as supports for students and staff. Representatives from municipal law enforcement agencies will also be in attendance to share their role in supporting our schools and students.

Panelists include:

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, Superintendent of Schools

Stanley Valles, Director, SOMSD School & Community Safety

Frank Sanchez, Principal, Columbia High School

Jim DeVaul, Chief, Maplewood Police Dept.

Ernesto Morillo, Chief, South Orange Police Dept.

For more information on the event and to submit questions for the Forum please visit: bit.ly/SOMSD_S&SForum. The deadline to submit questions is Friday, August 19.

https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/…/somsd-safety-security-forum/