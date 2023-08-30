South Orange-Maplewood Schools Launch 24-Hr Online Tutoring Using Pandemic Funds

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is employing $140,000 in ESSER II funds — American Rescue Plan money provided to schools to ameliorate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — to launch a long-planned, round-the-clock, free online tutoring program for students grades 3 through 12.

The program, offered through the vendor Tutor.com, will be available to students on the first day of classes, Thursday, September 7, 2023. Students can access Tutor.com by signing into their Google accounts and clicking on the Tutor.com icon that will appear at the top of the screen.

Tutoring will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 361 days of the year in more than 200 subjects, including English Language Arts, algebra, calculus, physics, chemistry, world languages and computer science. Tutors are available for Advanced Placement courses as well as PSAT, SAT and ACT prep from The Princeton Review. [A list of services is provided in the press release from the district below.]

The district will also continue its relationship with the Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood, which typically provides about 350 tutors — adults and students — to assist students in grades K-12, both online (starting with the pandemic school closures) and in person. Achieve also provides tutoring services free to students.

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education 1st Vice President Elissa Malespina, who is Chair of the Curriculum & Instruction Committee, lauded the addition of the new online Tutor.com program, writing in an email to Village Green, “The C&I committee and the administration have been working since the start of the pandemic to introduce free tutoring services for our students. We had aimed to launch these services sooner, but some challenges delayed us. Thanks to the ESSER funds, we’re now able to make this a reality. We truly hope all our district families and students will take advantage of the array of offerings the company provides.”

“This is a major step forward in leveling the playing field among our students,” said Ann Bodnar, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “Our students deserve the best opportunities for academic success, and that means we must provide our students with the resources they need to achieve that success. It is our hope that by providing online tutoring and other academic support resources through Tutor.com, we will not only help our students achieve their best in school but our District will also achieve its goal of becoming more equitable.”

At the May 2023 BOE meeting, Bodnar indicated that ESSER funds would be used for tutoring — as well as other programs — after BOE President Kaitlin Wittleder expressed concern that the district was lagging behind other districts in COVID fund spending and risked losing funds that were expiring.

Supt. of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor credited Bodnar and her team with the program as well as the district Information Technology department, noting that the online tutoring program would not be possible without the IT department “successfully providing all of our students with Chromebooks and internet access during the pandemic shutdown.”

Read the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s full press release here:

“We applaud SOMSD for their commitment to providing equitable, individualized tutoring for students districtwide,” said Sandi White, Chief Institutional Officer at Tutor.com and The Princeton Review. “We have seen the impact that on-demand support has on student achievement, and we are dedicated to providing expert help—anytime, anywhere—that gives students agency to achieve their educational goals.”

The features of Tutor.com include:

24/7 online, on-demand access to expert tutors, 361 days of the year

Expert tutors available in 200+ subjects, including English Language Arts, algebra, calculus, physics, chemistry, world languages, computer science, and more

Tutors also available for Advanced Placement® and International Baccalaureate courses as well as PSAT®, SAT®, and ACT® prep

Drop-off review of students’ writing assignments

Spanish-speaking tutors for math, science, writing, social studies, and study skills subjects

Individualized help available to reinforce student success study and life skills such as time management, stress management, and notetaking

Test prep resources from The Princeton Review

