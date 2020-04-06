South Orange-Maplewood Schools: No Homework Wednesday and Thursday in Observance of Passover

From Ann Bodnar of the South Orange Maplewood School District:

April 6, 2020

Dear SOMSD Families,

I hope that you and your family are safe and well.

One of the wonderful things about our community is the diversity that makes us who we are. With diversity, our families will observe and celebrate many holidays throughout the year. This Wednesday begins the observance of Passover. I am writing to remind you that no homework will be assigned for Wednesday and Thursday and no assignments will be due on those days either.

We also know and believe that during these very unusual circumstances that time spent with family preparing for a holiday is as important as the celebration itself. With this in mind, I have asked teachers to consider Wednesday and Thursday as very light school days so that students and staff have the opportunity to prepare for and celebrate the holiday as a family.

For all who are celebrating, have a joyous Passover.

Sincerely,

Ann Bodnar

Director of Curriculum