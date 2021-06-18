South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed to Conduct Evaluation of Superintendent Taylor, June 17 & 19

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session at 6:30 pm on June 17, to evaluate Superintendent Dr. Ronald G. Taylor. The board will hold another special session on June 19 to continue the evaluation. No action will be taken in either meeting.

These sessions will both be public and then move into Executive Sessions.

Taylor has been the South Orange Maplewood superintendent since July of 2019. This past February, the Board of Education faced controversy within its own members over the president’s decision to withhold Taylor’s mid-year evaluation from three of the newest board members.

Board of Education member Kamal Zubieta recently resigned, citing the divisive nature of the board and the lack of “collegiality.”

The BOE is currently accepting applications for someone to replace Zubieta.

Download (DOCX, 723KB)