South Orange-Maplewood BOE Seeks Replacement for Zubieta; Applications Due July 7

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education is seeking a replacement for Kamal Zubieta, who resigned on May 31.

The deadline to apply is July 7, 2021. Interviews with candidates for the board vacancy will be conducted in public on Monday, July 12.

Read more about the last time the BOE selected a replacement for a member who stepped down here.

Here is more information from the SOMSD website:

Notice of Board Vacancy

Due to the resignation of a board member, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education has a vacancy. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment made by the remaining members of the Board at a public meeting on July 12th, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The process for filling a vacancy differs from a typical school board election. The person appointed by the Board will become a full member of the Board and serve in that position until the next reorganization meeting in January 2022.

In order to be considered for this appointment, any interested party must submit a letter of interest, resume and any other available information indicating their qualifications. Thisminformation should be presented in a form that will assist the Board of Education in making an appointment. Please include reasons your selection to the school board would be of value to the district and the students.

These materials can be mailed to the attention of Andrea Del Guercio, Acting School Business Administrator / Board Secretary, c/o South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey 07040, or emailed to boardvacancy@somsd.k12.nj.us with “Board Vacancy Application” in the subject line. The deadline for receiving materials is 5:00 p.m. July 7, 2021. Interviews with candidates for the board vacancy will be conducted in public on Monday, July 12th, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. All applicants will be provided the opportunity to make a five- minute statement that elaborates on the letter and resume; reasons for wanting to serve, qualifications, and areas of priority. The board will follow-up with any questions. After all statements and questions are concluded, the board will adjourn to executive session to deliberate. After returning from executive session, the board will make nominations to fill the position and then vote to appoint one of the candidates. The candidate with a majority vote of the remaining members of the Board will immediately take the oath of office and be seated. The person selected to fill the vacancy will have to undergo a full criminal background check within 30 days of appointment. Qualifications:

Each member of any board of education shall, pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:12-1: