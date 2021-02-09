South Orange-Maplewood BOE Clashes Over Withholding Superintendent’s Mid-Year Review From New Members

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education clashed Monday night over its president’s decision to withhold the superintendent’s previous mid-year assessment from three new board members.
The issue arose at the board’s annual retreat, which was held virtually, as it heard a presentation from a New Jersey School Boards Association representatives . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].