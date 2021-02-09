Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood BOE Clashes Over Withholding Superintendent’s Mid-Year Review From New Members

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeFeb-09-2021

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education clashed Monday night over its president’s decision to withhold the superintendent’s previous mid-year assessment from three new board members.

The issue arose at the board’s annual retreat, which was held virtually, as it heard a presentation from a New Jersey School Boards Association representatives . . .

