St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics Registration Is Open For Many Youth Sports

From St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics:

St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics registration is now open for Girls Volleyball, Girls and Boys Basketball and Fall Skills and Drills Basketball Clinic.

St. Joseph’s is excited to announce the start of a new Girls Volleyball program this fall for girls in grades 5-8. St. Joseph’s is anticipating having two teams: JV for Girls in Grades 5th & 6th and Varsity for Girls in 7th & 8th. No prior experience is necessary. They are also looking for additional coaches to assist us with these two teams

Volleyball Registration is now open and will end on September 10. Practices will start on September 13. For more information and to register go to: https://www.stjosephscyo.org/volleyball

Registration for CYO Basketball is open to student-athletes in Grades 1 to 12 and will end on October 10. Practices will start in early November. For more information and to register go to www.stjosephscyo.org/bballregistration

CYO travel Teams are open to student-athletes who are registered parishioners in the Catholic CCD program at either St. Joseph’s in Maplewood or Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange

The Fall Skills and Drills Basketball Clinic is open to anyone in the Maplewood – South Orange Community in grades 2 – 8. The Clinic will start on Monday, September 12. For more information and to register go to: www.stjosephscyo.org/skills-drills-clinic

Please contact Gerry O’Connor, Athletic Director at stjosephcyobb@aol.com with any questions.

St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics is a shared parish ministry for the registered parishioners at St. Joseph’s in Maplewood and Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.