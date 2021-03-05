Student Orchestra Returns for In-Person Rehearsal at Columbia High School

Slowly, the sounds of a student string orchestra, as well as the syncopated rhythms of jazz ensemble, have returned to Columbia High School.

This week, five young violinists and a cellist — as well as one virtual string student — practiced as a group in person for the first time in . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.