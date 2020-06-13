Summer Meals Program to Provide Free Meals Beginning June 29

From Candice Davenport, Health Officer, Maplewood Public Health Division:

Dear Community,

I’m sharing the good news that the Summer Meals Program at Maplecrest Park will start on June 29th until August 21st.

For a second year in a row, as a satellite of the Township of Irvington’s summer meal program, the Maplewood site is able to provide free summer meals to children under 18 and those 19 and over who attend a school and have physical or mental disabilities. We will be offering both breakfast and lunch, grab and go, from 9 am- 11 am, M-F.

As always, this is very good news. This year we are adding a new component of partnering with the Parenting Center and SOMA Shares where volunteers will provide art supplies, books, face masks and fresh produce to children and their families.

Please feel free to post and distribute widely via social media or through email/ mailings.

Providing food and a sense of community and connection to families during this time is part of our overall public health mission to promote health and wellbeing for all. We thank you for your continued support and partnership; it takes a village.