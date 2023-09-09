Superintendent, Public Safety Officials to Hold School Safety Forum Sept. 21

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District, announced Friday, September 8, 2023, that a virtual online forum on school safety and security has been scheduled for Thursday, September 21st at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to Taylor, panelists scheduled to participate are District School Safety and Security Director Stanley Valles, Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally, South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo, and South Essex Fire Department Chief Joseph Alvarez.
Families’ questions to the panelists will be accepted in advance at the following Google Form:
https://forms.gle/1WT3HT8RXk1MsAgz8. The form will remain open until Friday, September 15th.
When: Thursday, September 21st, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online virtual meeting location TBA
Who: Dr. Ronald Taylor
- Superintendent, South Orange & Maplewood School District
- Stanley Valles,Director, District School Safety & Security
- Albert Sally, Chief, Maplewood Police Department
- Ernesto Morillo, Chief, South Orange Police Department
- Joseph Alvarez, Chief, South Essex Fire Department
