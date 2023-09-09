MaplewoodPolice and FireSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Superintendent, Public Safety Officials to Hold School Safety Forum Sept. 21

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District, announced Friday, September 8, 2023, that a virtual online forum on school safety and security has been scheduled for Thursday, September 21st at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to Taylor, panelists scheduled to participate are District School Safety and Security Director Stanley Valles, Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally, South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo, and South Essex Fire Department Chief Joseph Alvarez.

Families’ questions to the panelists will be accepted in advance at the following Google Form:

https://forms.gle/1WT3HT8RXk1MsAgz8. The form will remain open until Friday, September 15th.

When:            Thursday, September 21st, 6:30 p.m.

Where:           Online virtual meeting location TBA

Who:               Dr. Ronald Taylor

  • Superintendent, South Orange & Maplewood School District
  • Stanley Valles,Director, District School Safety & Security
  • Albert Sally, Chief, Maplewood Police Department
  • Ernesto Morillo, Chief, South Orange Police Department
  • Joseph Alvarez, Chief, South Essex Fire Department

Related:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Just in Time to Start Next Year’s Cycle,...

South Orange-Maplewood District Responds to Last-Minute AP Course...

PHOTOS: Columbia Cougars Blank Livingston 9-0 in Season...

Maplewood Pool to Open One More Day—Sept. 9—for...

Honey & Hive Artisanal Ice Cream Brings Flavor...

South Orange Sensory Activation Vehicle Puts Events in...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE