Superintendent, Public Safety Officials to Hold School Safety Forum Sept. 21

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District, announced Friday, September 8, 2023, that a virtual online forum on school safety and security has been scheduled for Thursday, September 21st at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to Taylor, panelists scheduled to participate are District School Safety and Security Director Stanley Valles, Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally, South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo, and South Essex Fire Department Chief Joseph Alvarez.

Families’ questions to the panelists will be accepted in advance at the following Google Form:

https://forms.gle/1WT3HT8RXk1MsAgz8. The form will remain open until Friday, September 15th.

When: Thursday, September 21st, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online virtual meeting location TBA

Who: Dr. Ronald Taylor

Superintendent, South Orange & Maplewood School District

Stanley Valles,Director, District School Safety & Security

Albert Sally, Chief, Maplewood Police Department

Ernesto Morillo, Chief, South Orange Police Department

Joseph Alvarez, Chief, South Essex Fire Department

Related: