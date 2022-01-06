Telesford, Vadlamani & Wittleder Sworn in to South Orange-Maplewood BOE; Joshua Remains President

The start of the new year brought three new members to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education and the re-election of Thair Joshua to a second term as president.

At the annual reorganization meeting, held virtually on Wednesday, Joshua said he was “excited” to lead the board as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, and he cited a diversity report by equity consultant Eddie Fergus.

“I challenge all of us, starting with me, my board colleagues, administration and all the adults in our school buildings to acknowledge that we are part of the problem and to look internally as to how we can be part of the solution … to provide more equitable outcomes for our students,” he said. “And also let us commit to having the hard conversations necessary to move the district forward — courteously, respectfully and honestly.”

Joshua ended his statement by paraphrasing a Tribe Called Quest song, “Our egos are all idle because the students are the task.”

Joshua resumes his role at the helm of the board during an era marked by internal and external challenges such as racial inequity in school discipline and an academic achievement gap, virtual learning, discord among the board members, an integration initiative, a $160 million capital-improvement project and declining school enrollment.

Joshua was elected 6-2, by board members Susan Bergin (who nominated him) Erin Siders, Courtney Winkfield, and new members Qawi Telesford and Arun Vadlamani. New member Kaitlin Wittleder abstained.

Joshua nominated Susan Bergin for 1st vice president; she was elected by a vote of 6-2 with Wittleder abstaining.

Wittleder, nominated by Vadlamani, was elected as 2nd vice president 7-2, with Wright and Malespina voting no.

Board member Johanna Wright nominated Elissa Malespina for president. Wright later nominated Malespina for 1st and 2nd vice president. Each nomination received the same two votes (Wright and Malespina).

The swearing-in was held in-person on Tuesday afternoon, according to Business Administrator Eric Burnside.