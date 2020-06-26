The Columbian: An Environment Fit for Lockdown

With all schools in New Jersey in distance learning mode, the dedicated staff of Columbia High School’s award-winning student newspaper, The Columbian, proudly present their third on-line edition at thecolumbianchs. com. The following feature story “An Environment Fit for Lockdown” by Jonah Traub, incoming Incoming Co-Editor in Chief, The Columbian, Class of 2021, was originally published by The Columbian on June 17, 2020. With permission from CHS administration and staff at the newspaper, Village Green will be posting more content from the current issue of The Columbian in the coming weeks.

Emission levels are falling, demand for energy is dropping, air pollution levels are declining and wildlife is seemingly reemerging. Is COVID-19 the catalyst for sustainability that the community has been looking for, or is it simply making the environment worse?

A CHANGING WORLD COVID-19 has proven itself to be devastating as it has caused over 115,000 deaths across the country, and over 12,000 deaths in New Jersey alone, according to NPR. It has shut down businesses, schools, places of worship, public activities and parks around the Maplewood-South Orange (MAPSO) community, disrupting many lives and causing people to be separated in a time when they might need community the most. While the virus is problematic for the lives of Columbia High School (CHS) students and the rest of the MAPSO community for many reasons, by forcing people to limit physical interactions with each other and the world around them, the virus has indirectly affected, both positively and negatively, the state of the natural world. NATURE’S INCREASING POPULARITY

“The use of the reservation has increased dramatically. … I would say possibly five fold [of what it was before the COVID-19 period]… minimally three times as many people.” One area that has been able to quickly reopen and provide an outlet to nature is the South Mountain Reservation. Locally known as the Reservation, it is a 2,112 acre nature reserve in Essex County that overlaps both Maplewood and South Orange. According to Leo Gold, ‘23, going to the Reservation has been a frequent activity for him during quarantine and has provided him and others an escape from the monotony. Gold said, “The Reservation has received an extremely large amount of foot traffic ever since it reopened,” referring to the Reservation’s newly reopened status on May 2, after Essex County lifted restrictions that had closed it since March 16. Many have started to go to the Reservation for a moment among nature, with this increased turnout being confirmed by Dennis Percher, the chair of the board of trustees of the South Mountain Conservancy since 2007, and a member of the community. Percher elaborated that “the use of the reservation has increased dramatically. … I would say possibly five fold [of what it was before the COVID-19 period]… minimally three times as many people.” Not only has its attendance increased, but behavior in the Reservation has changed as well. “[People] are leaving a lot more litter throughout the Reservation and on the trails,” said Percher. According to him, the number of people coming to the Reservation and the amount of littering throughout the reserve increased together. This created a larger mess that needs to be cleaned up in order for the natural beauty of the park and the safety of the wildlife to be restored and ensured for the future. While there has been an increase in litter, Percher explained that there has also been an increase in erosion to the trails due to heavier usage, which is wearing them down and hurting the ability of the Conservancy. Both of these issues are managed by small volunteer groups from the county or from the Conservancy, which makes maintenance a slow going process. Percher pointed out, “If you like the trails, realize that it’s maintained by the Conservancy,… [and] we’re trying to boost our membership because we find we need this… increased effort [to help with trail preservation].” However, while the increase in attendance at the Reservation has caused some issues, the benefits of it are starting to be revealed. The higher attendance has shown people in and around the community that, like Percher says, they “have a regional park at [their] doorstep [that] is an enormous attraction… [which] is quite exceptional.” This rekindling of passion for the Reservation that people now feel as a consequence of the pandemic can bring new possibilities to the Conservancy and the reserve, all of which would help preserve the Reservation and maintain its natural beauty. Percher believes it could raise the number of volunteers and funding for trail maintenance, as well as popularize the benefits of the Conservancy and the Reservation, which will help to sustain both. THE ANIMAL KINGDOM