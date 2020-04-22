Arts & Culture Community COVID-19 Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

The Show Goes On: CHS Shakespeare Festival Seeks Virtual Submissions – from Students, Alumni, the Public

By access_timeApr-22-2020

The 18th Annual Columbia High School Shakespeare Festival is a little different this year. For the previous 17 years, different elements of the Bard’s work have been explored on stage in a day-long celebration. There are many traditions, with popular contests such as “Shakespeare or Hip Hop” and “Shakespeare or Batman.” The annual balloon party on the morning of the festival has always been a hit. The Shakespeare Festival has generally taken place each April and is open to the public.

But due to coronavirus, this year’s Festival will be virtual.

Columbia High School teacher and Shakespeare Festival organizer Stephen MacPherson is confident the show can go on. This year, MacPherson requests students, alumni and community members create and submit scenes while observing social distancing rules. The deadline for submissions is May 22nd. Follow the Shakespeare Festival on Instagram @chs_shakespeare_club

See the attached flyer for details.

Download (PDF, 470KB)

You May Also Like

  • The Show Goes On: CHS Shakespeare Festival Seeks Virtual Submissions – from Students, Alumni, the Public
  • Making the Call: Maplewoodstock Organizers Discuss the Decision to Postpone
  • South Orange Performing Arts Center Launches Emergency Fundraising Campaign, Matched by Board of Governors
  • VIDEO: SZA Sends a Social Distancing Message of Love to Maplewood-South Orange