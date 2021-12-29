VIDEO: CHS Principal on Counseling, Covid, Clubs, Suspensions and Graduation

On December 13, Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez held his second Parent Roundtable of the year. During these bi-monthly forums, Dr. Sanchez provides updates on various topics and answers questions from parents.

For parents who could not attend, Sanchez posted the video and handout.

Sanchez discussed, among other things, safety procedures, guidance counseling services, CHS clubs, Covid protocols, the suspension moratorium, and the location of 2021-22 graduation (it will be back indoors at Codey Arena).

If you missed the roundtable, you can watch it here:

Download (PDF, 2.43MB)