VIDEO: Columbia High School Hall of Famers Deliver Congratulations to 2020 Grads

The Columbia High School Class of 2020 may not have been able to graduate in person this year, but 20+ CHS Hall of Fame alumni – including Andrew Shue, Elizabeth Shue, Judith Viorst, Joetta Clark, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Bisa Butler, Olurotimi “Rotimi” Akinosho, Max Weinberg and others – recorded short messages of inspiration and hope for the graduating seniors.

Parts of the Hall of Famers’ video were featured in the full Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony, which also included the names and photos of the 486 graduates of the Class of 2020 (the real stars of the night!), messages from administrators and the Board of Education president, and video clips from students thanking teachers, friends and parents.

Watch the Hall of Fame alumni here:

Watch the full graduation here: