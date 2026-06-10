Achieve Grants in Action: KELPS (Kelp Education in our Local Public Schools)

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood:

Thanks to an Achieve Foundation grant awarded to Jennifer Latimer, Media Specialist and Library Team Leader for the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD), all 507 fifth-grade students across the district’s six elementary schools have taken part in KELPS — Kelp Education in our Local Public Schools — an initiative designed to spark curiosity about sustainable food sources and environmental stewardship.

The KELPS project set out to increase student awareness of kelp, sustainable underwater farming, and the nutritional benefits of broadening our diets in ways many students may never have previously considered. A central goal of the initiative was to bring a large-scale environmental concept down to a personal level, empowering students to ask: “How can people in our two towns change what’s on their plates in a way that makes a bigger difference?”

To prepare students for the program, Latimer used Achieve grant funds to purchase books on the subject, giving all fifth graders the opportunity to engage with reading materials in advance. She then arranged for guest presenter Chef Andrew Wilkinson — creator of Seaweedish Meatballs and a passionate advocate for sustainable food — to visit each of the six elementary schools and speak in person to fifth-grade classes across the district.

“When I learned about kelp farming and its potential to transform the way we think about food and our environment, I knew our students needed to hear this story,” said Latimer. “The KELPS program gave every fifth grader in our district the chance to explore a big idea — that the choices we make about what we eat can have a real impact on the planet. I’m so proud of how our students embraced this new way of thinking–and eating.”

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Chef Andrew extended the learning beyond the classroom with an appearance at Achieve Foundation’s Maker Madness, a free, community-wide STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) fair. At his station, students and families had the chance to sample Seaweedish Meatballs, putting a delicious, tangible face on the concept of sustainable eating.

“Kids are some of the most open-minded eaters when you give them the right context,” said Chef Andrew. “When students understand that kelp is packed with nutrients, free of allergens, and can be farmed in ways that actually help our oceans, they’re genuinely excited to try it. Visiting all six schools and then seeing families at Maker Madness reach for a Seaweedish Meatball — that’s exactly the kind of change I hope to inspire.”

The KELPS initiative reflects the Achieve Foundation’s and the SOMSD’s commitment to environmental literacy and to introducing students to innovative, real-world solutions for building a more sustainable future. “Achieve is proud to fund projects like KELPS that enrich students’ educational experiences and support our innovative teachers,” said Eileen Collins Neri, Executive Director of the Achieve Foundation, “and it’s even better when the outcome is this delicious!”

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About the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4.5 million for programs that further public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.