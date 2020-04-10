Americana Band Rising Appalachia at SOPAC August 2

From South Orange Performing Arts Center:

One of the hottest young Americana Singer-Songwriter duos on the rise is multi-instrumentalist Folk sisters Leah Smith and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia. With their band, they have merged multiple global music influences with their own southern roots, bringing to the world new sounds, stories and songs collected across oceans. They are touring in support of their new album Leylines and will appear at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24-$34 ($70 VIP package includes meet and greet and other benefits) and can be purchased here.

“…protest music for the modern age bolstered by delicate, skillful musicianship and otherworldly vocal harmonies.”

–Rolling Stone

As world travelers for nearly two decades, Rising Appalachia has remarkably built its legion of listeners independently. They are a self-made success story that has led to major festival appearances and sold-out shows at venues across the country.

Founded by sisters Leah Smith and Chloe Smith, the band established an international fan base due to relentless touring, tireless activism and no small degree of stubborn independence. However, for the first time, they opted to bring in a producer for their newest album, teaming up with the legendary Joe Henry on the sessions. These were also Rising Appalachia’s first recording sessions outside of the South. For ten days, all six band members lived and recorded in a castle-like studio in Marin County, California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. As a result, a sense of unity and immediacy can be heard throughout Leylines.

Although Leah Smith and Chloe Smith consider their voices as their primary instrument, Leah also plays banjo and bodhran on Leylines, while Chloe plays guitar, fiddle and banjo. They are joined by longtime bandmates David Brown (stand-up bass, baritone guitar) and Biko Casini (world percussion, n’goni), as well as two new members: West African musician Arouna Diarra (n’goni, talking drum) and Irish musician Duncan Wickel (fiddle, cello). The sonic textures of these two cultures are woven into the album, enhancing the stunning blend of Folk, World and Urban music that has become Rising Appalachia’s calling card.

