Arts + Cars: Downtown Art Festival and P.A.L. Classic Car Show on September 18, 10am-5pm

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Arts + Cars is back, and we are excited to offer lots of family entertainment and fun! The event is rain or shine, from 10am-5pm on Sunday, September 18. Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) will host this exciting event good for the whole family! From 10am to 5pm there will be a juried art show with lots of arts and crafts for sale by artist vendors, the P.A.L. Classic Car Show, live music from World of Rock, BBD Rhythm & Blues & Zuko, Phillips Cohn and Star, and engaging children’s activities provided by SDI, Summit YMCA, and The Connection. This great event is being cooperatively sponsored and organized by the SDI, Summit Police Athletic League (P.A.L.), and the Visual Arts Center of NJ (VACNJ), with additional sponsors Regal Bank & Summit Physical Therapy. Here’s all you need to know:

Art Festival: The Summit Downtown Art Festival is an outdoor, juried art show with plenty of art and wares for sale including jewelry, paintings, ceramics, clothing, and more. The Art Festival part of Arts + Cars will be located on Springfield Avenue between Beechwood Road and Summit Avenue. The Art Festival is organized by the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey.

Live Entertainment: The day kicks off with Paul Fessock bringing music downtown as DJ, then grabbing the stage with his band for the live music of World of Rock Trio. They’re followed by the music from some of the Summit Street Sounds most popular musical groups, BBD Rhythm & Blues and Zuko, Phillips, Cohn & Star. The stage will be located at the intersection of Beechwood Road and Springfield Ave. Special thanks to Regal Bank & Summit Physical Therapy for their entertainment sponsorship.

Classic Car Show: Annually organized by the Summit Police Athletic League (P.A.L.), hundreds of classic cars will be on display for car enthusiasts’ enjoyment along Union Place and lower Beechwood Road. For more information on the car show or to enter your car, please visit summitpal.org.

Food Truck Alley: Food trucks will be located on Bank Street. Most downtown businesses also offer takeout that you can bring to the beer garden, too! Choices include Angry Archies, offering seafood items and sandwiches; Summit’s Mr. Chi with his hot dog cart, CAS Pierogi & Kielbasa truck serving delicious polish specialties; Puras Paletas with their gourmet ice pops; and Summit’s favorite Pizza Vita with their truck slinging pies all day!

Beer & Wine Garden: The Bank Street parking lot will be transformed into a Beer & Wine Garden featuring wines donated by downtown Summit’s own Cambridge Wines with draft brews from Bull ‘n Bear Brewery. Open beginning at 11AM, all are welcome but only those with proof of age 21 & over will get a wristband to buy alcoholic beverages. Some kids’ vendors and activities will be in the Beer & Wine Garden so the little ones can be entertained while their parents and guardians can enjoy some libations amidst the acoustic sounds provided live by two more Street Sounds favorites, Matt & Rob and The MMA Project. The Garden will also have some cornhole for kids and adults alike to enjoy. So grab some food from Food Truck Alley or any downtown eatery and bring it to the Beer & Wine Garden to enjoy! Drink tickets can be purchased at the entrance at Lyric Park on Beechwood Rd. and are CASH only.

Children’s Activities will be provided by the Summit YMCA and The Connection on Springfield Avenue between Beechwood Road & Maple Street. Both be providing exciting interactive activities for kids of many ages! Also roaming around for the kids will be Krazy Kevin juggling along on his unicycle and Shawn Yaney the immensely popular balloon artist, and additional activities from FPC Car Racing, Henna by Helen, Spin Art and more!

Summit Farmers Market will be open at the corner of DeForest Ave and Woodland Ave from 8AM-1PM.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.