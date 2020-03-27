Maplewood to Host First Ever Virtual Egg Hunt Starting April 1

From Maplewood Township, Maplewood, NJ:

Maplewood Recreation is hosting an Online Egg Hunt — starting April 1! Eggs will be placed around town and you can guess where you think the photo of the egg was taken.

Say again?

Eggs have been photographed in different locations around town. Participants will do their best to guess where the egg was located. The reveal will take place on April 13, giving players plenty of time to guess.

Find the Egg Hunt on Facebook at Maplewood Egg Hunt.

Please note that the eggs were photographed in their locations and then removed.