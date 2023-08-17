Pollock Properties Group Invites You to ‘Downsizing: A FREE Workshop’ on Thursday, August 24

From Pollock Properties Group:
Just imagine, the kids are out of the house and it feels big and empty. Someday, it might be time to consider a change.
Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams is excited to host a seminar geared towards those considering downsizing someday (and the education itself will be great for anyone considering selling their home someday!).
Join our panel of local expert Realtors on Thursday, August 24 from 6pm-8pm at the DeHart Community Center (120 Burnett Ave, Maplewood), where we’ll be answering some questions we hear most often, like:
-Does it make sense to downsize with the current interest rates?
-Where should I move?
-Can I sell and buy at the same time? What is the best way to do that?
-What are the most important updates and repairs to make for the value of my home?
-Where do I even begin? I have so much stuff!
-What if I want to stay in my home? How can I outfit it in ways that will help me as I get older?
In this FREE workshop we will be discussing all of this and more!
The trick to successfully downsizing is to take small bites out of a big apple and chew slowly. We are eager to help guide you on your journey, whether you are considering selling or figuring out the best way to stay put!
Presenting panel includes:
Sheri Greenman – Two-time downsizer and 20+ year experienced Realtor who has loads of real life wisdom to share
Kevin Kern – Market Update Expert who will discuss everything that’s happening in the local real estate market to help people make informed decisions
Vanessa Pollock – Design, Staging and Marketing pioneer that has helped hundreds of Sellers make the most money possible with her strategies
Denise Payne – Top producing Listing Agent who has the inside scoop on strategically pricing homes and tips on navigating the “contract to closing” process
