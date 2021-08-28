Register Now for Fall Classes at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The fall catalog is out and registration is open for fall classes at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School. Browse the catalog here and click the course numbers to register.

This semester’s classes are a mix of online and in person at Columbia High School as well as various spots around town. “We are thrilled to publish our first catalog since Spring of 2020 and to be able to offer in-person classes at CHS once again!” says Associate Director Liz Herring. Despite concerns about the Delta Variant, the Adult School is optimistic that, with appropriate safety precautions determined by the CDC and the South Orange-Maplewood School District, students will once again be able to safely gather for in-person classes. Those students who prefer to remain online will have plenty to choose from as well. Below are some highlights coming up this fall.

This semester’s Active Mind section brings back long-time favorite political analyst Dr. Ralph Buultjens for The Eva Samo Lecture titled The Post-Pandemic World: Can America Remain #1? on Sept. 29. For those longing for a fabulous evening of singing, dancing, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres (in other words – everyone!), the Adult School invites you to an all-request singalong at The Woodland on Nov. 13. The evening features the Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos and is a fundraiser for the Adult School.

The section also includes art history classes with Janet Mandel, a lecture on the modern Jewish movie comedy from renowned film critic Stephen Whitty, a class series on the history of rock, pop, country and soul, literature of the Harlem Renaissance and the Arthouse Film Festival.

There’s something for everyone in this catalog with classes in Business + Finance, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Fitness & Recreation, Home & Garden, Languages, Performing Arts, Personal Growth & Better Health, Technology and more.

And don’t forget to check out our exciting Day Trips. This semester we’re going on a Guided Eco-Cruise Through the Jewel of the Meadowlands, taking a Guided Tour of our Local Ghost Town and spending a day in the Bronx at Kusama at NYBG & Arthur Avenue.

Sign up soon as spots are limited and fill up quickly.

More classes will be added throughout the semester so be sure to get on the mailing list — sign up at www.somadultschool.org!

Please spread the word by forwarding our catalog to your friends and family far and wide! The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. We rely solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.