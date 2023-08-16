SOPAC Announces Inaugural Restaurant Partner for 2023-24 Season The Fox & Falcon by David Burke

The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

SOPAC is thrilled to announce its inaugural Restaurant Partner for its 2023-24 season: The Fox & Falcon by David Burke! Located at 19 Valley Street in downtown South Orange and specializing in the reinvention of classic and new American cuisine, Fox & Falcon by David Burke is a local treasure.

“From the moment I arrived in South Orange, The Fox & Falcon felt like home,” explains SOPAC Executive Director Stephen Beaudoin. “Under Chef David Burke’s visionary spirit and guiding hand, the restaurant has only improved its offerings, service, and customer experience. This is truly one of my favorite spots to enjoy a pre-SOPAC show meal and a post-show beverage with friends and our guest artists.”

Now, as SOPAC’s first Restaurant Partner, The Fox & Falcon will host curated pre- and post-show gatherings for SOPAC VIP members, SOPAC leadership, and guest artists throughout the 2023-24 season. The restaurant will also curate special pre-show dining menus for SOPAC patrons, in addition to offering its standard Fox & Falcon menu. Throughout the partnership and SOPAC season, The Fox & Falcon will offer discounts, special menu items, and other perks to SOPAC members and patrons.

As owner of The Fox & Falcon, celebrity chef David Burke celebrates this partnership saying “We are looking forward to welcoming SOPAC patrons across the street at the Fox & Falcon to enjoy our pre-theater show menu or our regular offerings. We are excited for guests to try our Modern-American menu which offers classics such as the Clothesline Bacon, Lobster Dumplings, Wings & Rings, the DB Cheeseburger and homemade desserts from David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery! SOPAC puts on such great performances throughout the year, and I am looking forward to attending many of the upcoming events.”

As North Jersey’s destination for creativity, community, and connection, SOPAC is excited about all the possibilities this partnership with Burke’s newest New Jersey restaurant opens for curating even greater transformational arts experiences.

Beaudoin explains, “We can’t wait to extend the special SOPAC experience with food and beverage gatherings at The Fox & Falcon throughout our 2023-24 season! A special thank you to Chef Burke and his entire team at The Fox & Falcon for their generosity of spirit and community support with this partnership.”

Next time you visit SOPAC for any one of its exciting upcoming performances, stop by Fox & Falcon by David Burke for a meal or a drink. And if you’re a SOPAC member, remember to use your discount!

Thank you to the chefs and staff at The Fox & Falcon for supporting SOPAC this season!

