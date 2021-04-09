SOPAC Presents A Virtual Evening with Fox News Host Chris Wallace Moderated by Budd Mishkin

From South Orange Performing Arts Center

WHAT: As part of SOPAC’s A Virtual Independent Voices series, this one-night only LIVE event features a conversation with Chris Wallace moderated by Budd Mishkin with LIVE audience Q&A session.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EST

WHO: Chris Wallace is a seasoned journalist, presidential debate moderator and host of FOX News Sunday. Over his extensive and impressive career, Wallace has won every major broadcast news award for his reporting, including three Emmy Awards, the Dupont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award, and the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism from the National Press Foundation. Most recently, he won the Paul White Award for lifetime achievement from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Moderator Budd Mishkin has been a broadcast journalist for almost 40 years. Most recently, he was an anchor/correspondent for CBS News Radio Network. Mishkin spent 25 years as an anchor/reporter for NY1 and was one of the journalists who helped found New York City’s 24- hour cable news channel in 1992. He’s interviewed countless artists and luminaries for radio and television and has created and hosted nights of conversation at venues in New York, New Jersey and beyond. Mishkin lives in South Orange, New Jersey.

WHY: As one of the country’s most seasoned and respected journalists, Chris Wallace draws from his decades at the news desk to deliver valuable insight and perspective on an America with Joe Biden in the White House and a changed Congressional landscape. With an expert’s eye and a historian’s perspective, Wallace analyzes current issues to provide audiences with an in-depth understanding of today’s seemingly unprecedented conflicts and violence into historical perspective to gain understanding of societal movement. From tax reform to the state of healthcare, Wallace breaks down the day’s headlines with the clarity and distinction that have established him as a go-to source for the most important political observations. Wallace’s presentations always feature surprising, behind-the-scenes anecdotes about Washington, and unique insights on the critical and evolving role of the media.

HOW: Tickets: $20. TO purchase, visit SOPACnow.org or call 973.313.2787. Tickets are required in advance. Ticket buyers will receive an exclusive viewing link.

