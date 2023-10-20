MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

CHS Faces Montclair October 21; Game Will Determine Playoff Home Field Advantage

by

Cougar football’s 4-3 record has assured the team of a postseason berth.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Columbia High School football team hopes to see packed stands on Saturday, October 21 as they take on perennial tough opponent Montclair to close out the regular season schedule. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Lynn V. Profeta Field at the Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

The Cougar Den, the CHS student section recently shouted out by the Star-Ledger/nj.com as one of the best student sections in the state, has called for a pink-out in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The Cougars ran, tackled, and passed to a 42-6 victory over Bloomfield to move to 4-2 on senior night two weeks ago and then fell to conference division champs Union City last week.

Assured of a first-round game in the playoffs, based on their current power point ranking in the conference, the outcome of the game against Montclair will determine whether CHS hosts their first round playoff game or has to travel. A loud and supportive crowd could tip the balance, so the team invites the community to come out for the game.

Photo credit: Tim Parlin

Related Articles

CHS Freshman Academy Is Without a Curriculum, Says...

LETTER: Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer Will Collaborate to...

Maplewood Township Committee Votes to Shorten Park Hours

LETTER: Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer Are Calm, Focused...

Teachers Erupt, Board Majority Defies Superintendent’s Plans to...

100+ SOMA Businesses Donate to Virtual Auction to...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE