CHS Faces Montclair October 21; Game Will Determine Playoff Home Field Advantage

The Columbia High School football team hopes to see packed stands on Saturday, October 21 as they take on perennial tough opponent Montclair to close out the regular season schedule. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Lynn V. Profeta Field at the Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.

The Cougar Den, the CHS student section recently shouted out by the Star-Ledger/nj.com as one of the best student sections in the state, has called for a pink-out in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The Cougars ran, tackled, and passed to a 42-6 victory over Bloomfield to move to 4-2 on senior night two weeks ago and then fell to conference division champs Union City last week.

Assured of a first-round game in the playoffs, based on their current power point ranking in the conference, the outcome of the game against Montclair will determine whether CHS hosts their first round playoff game or has to travel. A loud and supportive crowd could tip the balance, so the team invites the community to come out for the game.

Photo credit: Tim Parlin