CHS Grad & 4-Time Olympian Joetta Clark Diggs Inducted into NJSIAA Hall of Fame

Columbia High School Class of 1980 graduate and four-time Olympian Joetta Clark Diggs was honored with an induction into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame on March 27.

According to northjersey.com, Clark “never lost an 800-meter race while in high school at Columbia. She thanked her parents, including legendary education figure Joe Clark.”

Clark was congratulated by CHS Principal Frank Sanchez on his twitter feed: