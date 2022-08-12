CHS Grad Sydney Mannion & US U20 Women Advance to World Junior Ultimate Final August 13

MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

by Mary Barr Mann
The USA U20 women — including Sydney Mannion, Columbia High School Class of 2022 — have advanced to the final of the 2022 World Flying Disc Federation World Junior Ultimate Championships, taking place in Wroclaw, Poland, on August 13.

The US U20 women are undefeated, winning their pool and advancing straight to the semifinals on August 12 where they bested Canada in a 15-12 nail-biter. They’ll face France in the final, to be streamed live at 5:30 a.m. EST, Saturday, August 13. Watch here.

Sydney Mannion, Columbia High School Class of 2022

In April, USA Ultimate announced the 48 players selected to represent Team USA at the 2022 World Flying Disc Federation World Junior Ultimate Championships. At that time, Mannion was a Columbia High School senior and captain of the CHS girls ultimate frisbee team Sparkle Motion, which went on to win the New Jersey State Championship on May 28. Mannion was named the NJ State Player of the Year.

“It’s an honor and a little surreal to be here in Poland with Team USA,” Mannion said in a text message, relayed by her mom Sherrie from Poland. “It’s been amazing to compete against players from across the world. Seeing how Ultimate has expanded from the CHS parking lot to an international sport is very inspiring. Team USA is made up of truly gritty girls that I’ve loved learning from, and I can’t wait to see what we all do in higher levels of Ultimate.”

Find more information on the roster and standings here.

Enjoy Team USA’s thrilling semifinal win against Canada here:

 

