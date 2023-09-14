Cougar Soccer Club U8 Boys Debut with Impressive Opening Victory

The youngest Cougar soccer players got off to a quick start in their first competitive soccer game as the U8 Elite Boys won 9-3 over SB4U, a team from Staten Island, on Saturday at Borden Park.

The team did an excellent job of maintaining their diamond formation and moving the ball well on the field to jump out to a large lead. The team is now 1-0 and next travels to Verona for its first away game on September 16.

U9 Elite Boys 7, Clarkstown 1

Five different players scored as the U9 Elite Boys took a long road trip up to Clarkstown, NY and came home with a season-opening victory. Langston got the team started quickly with three straight goals and then Simeon Fintzen, Sean McLaughlin, Sam Spector and Grayson Sarsfield each scored once.

The team makes its home debut on September 16 in Borden Park against Union City at 11:30 am.

Rutherford 7, U9 Premier Boys 0

The Boys U9 Premier Boys lost a tough match to open the season at home. They have a week off before they travel to River Dell on September 23 for their next opportunity.

Maywood 9, U9 Elite Girls 2

In a driving rainstorm, the U9 Elite Girls played hard to score twice but fell to Maywood 9-2 on Sunday at Borden Park. Makayla Jean-Philippe, Luella Ruditz, Alice Unsworth and Elaina Cools all had strong efforts and helped the new players adjust to competitive soccer.Cougar SC next faces Glen Rock on the road on September 17.

U10 Elite Boys 1, Mahwah 0

The defending flight champs opened the season quickly with a goal in the first two minutes and then hung on in a defensive struggle to defeat Mahwah, 1-0, on Saturday at Borden Park. George Wolff scored the only goal of the game and then Adam Saeed and Maxwell Kolodiy held Mahwah scoreless the rest of the way.

This team is now 17-1-2 in regular season play since last fall but will face a tough test on Saturday when they travel to Hasbrouck Heights to face the Aviators, who tied Cougar 1-1 in the spring.

U10 Elite Girls 2, Maroons 0

The defending flight champions moved up to a higher flight but continued their defensive prowess with a shutout over the Maroons in rainy conditions on Sunday at Borden Park, 2-0. Emma Clammer and Lydia Colby scored the goals for Cougar SC.

This team is 16-2-3 all-time in the regular season and next faces Union City on the road on September 17.

Fair Lawn 2, U10 Premier Girls 1

Cougar SC played hard through a rainstorm on the road in a tough 2-1 loss on Sunday. The Premier Girls return home on September 17 to face Maroons at Borden Park.

U12 Boys Elite 3, Maroons 1

Precision passing and tight defense helped the U12 Elite Boys open the season with a 3-1 victory over Maroons on a hot and humid day at DeHart Park on Saturday.

Mason Kobrin scored the opening goal for Cougar SC as it took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Matai Zorel pushed the lead to 2-0 off a pair of great passes from Liam Smith and Alex Burrell.

Maroons finally broke through to cut the lead to 2-1 and continued to press hard in the second half but solid defense from JJ Sterling, Liam “Hashtag” Hastings, Joseph Koscinski and Auggie Kestenbaum in front of new goalie Joseph Koscinski maintained the slim lead.

Jack Schwegel put the game away with a scoring strike from Jack Schwegel off a long throw from Owen Sulin.

The Elite Boys next travel to Belleville on Saturday night for their first road test.

U15 Elite Boys 2, Verona 0

Caleb Salmon made a kick save late to preserve the shutout as the U15 Elite Boys defeated Verona, 2-0, at Orange Park on Saturday.

Gilmore Morales opened the scoring with a 25-yard free kick over a wall into the upper right corner of the net before Julius Titus extended the lead to 2-0 by never giving up on a deflected shot of the goalkeeper.

The Elite team next travels to Paramus to face the Spartans on September 16.

Maroons 4, U15 Girls Elite 0

Battling through tough, rainy conditions the U15 Girls Elite team fell in a strong effort against the Maroons, 4-0, on Sunday in Ridgewood. Lila Clammer and Olivia MacWhannell made strong runs against the Maroons while Aryana and Devina Lynch and Maddie Small also played well. Megan Griffiths has the highlight of the match when she saved a penalty shot.

Academy Kids Open Season

Cougar Soccer Club’s developmental program — Academy – also started Saturday. Sponsored by Alpha Fit Club Short Hills, the 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 year olds met their teammates, worked on dribbling drills and played hard on a hot, steamy Saturday morning. There are still spots available in the Academy program. Email cougarsoccerclub.academy@gmail.com for more info.