Maplewood Debuts Pickleball-Friendly Courts at DeHart Park

From Maplewood Township, NJ:

The Maplewood Township Committee and Department of Community Services staff took to the courts on Tuesday, September 26 to celebrate the town’s newest recreational amenity – pickleball at Dehart Park. Pickleball (often described as a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton) grew nearly 40 percent between 2019 and 2021, making it America’s fastest-growing sport. At the ribbon cutting, Mayor Dean Dafis, Deputy Mayor Deb Engel, and Township Committeeperson Victor De Luca joined the Department of Community Services with some energized residents in showing off their skills, meeting some of the new pickleball instructors, and leaving excited for more game play in the coming weeks.

“Pickleball is a great option for physical activity for all ages. Compared to tennis, it’s a smaller court size, lighter ball, lighter racquet, and has an easy point of entry. You can play single or doubles & keep it light or ramp up the intensity for a higher cardio output. We are proud to have pickleball options at Walter Park and now at Dehart. For anyone new to the sport, or looking to hone their skills, we have program offerings to learn the basics or improve your game,” shared Melissa Mancuso, Director of Community Services.

The pickleball lines are painted for two courts on the existing tennis court, making the space multi-use. The Department of Community Services is hosting clinics for adults who are for newbies, beginners and advanced beginners alike on Saturdays, Sundays as well as Wednesdays for our active adult senior pickleballers of all skill-levels. The pickleball courts can be reserved by Maplewood & South Orange residents in 30-90 minute blocks. To create a new account or schedule court time, visit https://app.courtreserve.com/online/portal/index/9270. There is a QR code and directions posted on the courts as well.

To sign up for Pickleball Programs, go to Maplewood.recdesk.com/community/program.