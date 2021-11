Four Columbia High School seniors have been recruited to play baseball on the college level, a feat celebrated with “signing day” photos at CHS last week. The students are:

Akshay Heda – Pacific Lutheran University

Luke Nomura – Fairfield University

Dylan Sullivan – Utica College

Matthew Motiwalla – Brandeis University

CHS Interim Athletic Director Ken Mullen says to stayed tuned for additional announcements involving other sports: “There will be more to come as the months move on. ”