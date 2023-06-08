GovernmentMaplewoodSouth OrangeTowns

As Hazardous Air Continues to Blanket Area, Maplewood Urges Residents to Stay Indoors

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Township:

Air Quality Alert / Outdoor Programming Cancellation – 6/7/23

Post Date: 06/07/2023 9:27 PM

The NJDEP issued an Air Quality Action Day for Particulate Matter (PM2.5) for Wednesday, June 7th and Thursday, June 8th. As of 5 pm today, levels of fine particulates rose into the ‘hazardous’ category in our area due to wildfire smoke transport from eastern Canadian wildfires. The advisory now is that everyone should stay indoors and reduce activity levels.  Members of sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young, may experience more serious health effects and should continue to avoid outdoor air to reduce health risks. KN95/N95 masks may be used outdoors to limit exposure to particulate matter.

All OUTDOOR Maplewood Township sponsored Recreation Programming is cancelled through Thursday, June 8th.  Questions related to Recreation Programming can be directed to the Recreation Department at 973.762.8120 ext. 4004.

Due to the uncertainty of air quality forecasts, the township will provide notice of any changes to programming 24 hours in advance. Please stay tuned to local news media for advisories.

Please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Website at https://airnow.gov to monitor the air quality in your municipality.

Actions to protect health on poor air quality days.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Renews Animal Control Contract With Bloomfield for...

Maplewood Retains Separate Legal Counsel for Mayor in...

SOPAC Announces a Month of Firsts

Maplewood and South Orange Cancel Township Outdoor Rec...

UPDATED: Tucker and Hall Win NJ 28th Legislative...

MAPSO: Air Quality Alert in Effect Through Midnight...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE