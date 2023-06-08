As Hazardous Air Continues to Blanket Area, Maplewood Urges Residents to Stay Indoors

From Maplewood Township:

Air Quality Alert / Outdoor Programming Cancellation – 6/7/23

Post Date: 06/07/2023 9:27 PM

The NJDEP issued an Air Quality Action Day for Particulate Matter (PM2.5) for Wednesday, June 7th and Thursday, June 8th. As of 5 pm today, levels of fine particulates rose into the ‘hazardous’ category in our area due to wildfire smoke transport from eastern Canadian wildfires. The advisory now is that everyone should stay indoors and reduce activity levels. Members of sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young, may experience more serious health effects and should continue to avoid outdoor air to reduce health risks. KN95/N95 masks may be used outdoors to limit exposure to particulate matter.

All OUTDOOR Maplewood Township sponsored Recreation Programming is cancelled through Thursday, June 8th. Questions related to Recreation Programming can be directed to the Recreation Department at 973.762.8120 ext. 4004.

Due to the uncertainty of air quality forecasts, the township will provide notice of any changes to programming 24 hours in advance. Please stay tuned to local news media for advisories.

Please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Website at https://airnow.gov to monitor the air quality in your municipality.

Actions to protect health on poor air quality days.