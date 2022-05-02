Essex County Hazardous Waste Recycling Day Saturday, May 7

From Essex County, NJ:

On Saturday, May 7 from 8:30am to 4:00pm, Essex County will be hosting a Recycling Day for household hazardous waste. The event, which is free to all Essex County Residents, will take place at Essex County Public Works (99 W Bradford Avenue in Cedar Grove, NJ).

“There are some materials that should be removed from our regular waste stream because of their hazardous nature. This collection day provides our residents a place to properly and safely dispose of contaminants, protecting our precious environment for future generations. I encourage residents of all of our communities to come out and participate,” Essex County Executive Joseph N DiVincenzo, Jr. said.

Items accepted include:

Herbicides

Paint thinners and solvents

Oil-based paints and stains

Chemistry sets

Propane tanks (barbecue type)

Pool chemicals

Automotive fluids (antifreeze, motor oil, steering fluids, etc.)

Darkroom/photographic chemicals

Lithium and NiCad batteries

Fluorescent light bulbs and ballasts

Mercury and products containing mercury

Gasoline/kerosene

Household cleaning fluids

Car batteries

Home fire extinguishers

Driveway sealer

Aerosol spray paints

For more information on this event, Essex County residents can all (973) 792-9060, visit ecuanj.com, or view the flyer below:

Essex Recycling Day – Household Hazardous Waste