Essex County Hazardous Waste Recycling Day Saturday, May 7

On Saturday, May 7 from 8:30am to 4:00pm, Essex County will be hosting a Recycling Day for household hazardous waste. The event, which is free to all Essex County Residents, will take place at Essex County Public Works (99 W Bradford Avenue in Cedar Grove, NJ).
“There are some materials that should be removed from our regular waste stream because of their hazardous nature. This collection day provides our residents a place to properly and safely dispose of contaminants, protecting our precious environment for future generations. I encourage residents of all of our communities to come out and participate,” Essex County Executive Joseph N DiVincenzo, Jr. said.
Items accepted include:
- Herbicides
- Paint thinners and solvents
- Oil-based paints and stains
- Chemistry sets
- Propane tanks (barbecue type)
- Pool chemicals
- Automotive fluids (antifreeze, motor oil, steering fluids, etc.)
- Darkroom/photographic chemicals
- Lithium and NiCad batteries
- Fluorescent light bulbs and ballasts
- Mercury and products containing mercury
- Gasoline/kerosene
- Household cleaning fluids
- Car batteries
- Home fire extinguishers
- Driveway sealer
- Aerosol spray paints
For more information on this event, Essex County residents can all (973) 792-9060, visit ecuanj.com, or view the flyer below: