Maplewood Awards Contract for Improvements at Dangerous Jefferson Ave. Intersections

With two accidents occurring in the last three days at the intersection of Maplewood and Jefferson avenues, locals will be happy to hear that the Maplewood Township Committee has awarded a contract for signaling improvements for the area, with materials to be delivered in July.

“On June 7, the Township Committee approved a contract with AA Berms LLC for $142,499.03 for traffic calming work at various locations, including Jefferson and Maplewood,” Township Committee Member Vic De Luca wrote in an email to Village Green.

De Luca continued, “At Wednesday morning’s Engineering, Public Works & Planning Committee, Township Engineer Paul Kittner reported that a planning meeting was held with AA Berms and the company is in the process of ordering signs and other materials in preparation to do the work. The expected delivery is in July. The intersections of Jefferson Ave. and Maplewood Ave. and Jefferson Ave. and Walton Road/Woodland Road are the highest priorities for completion.”

See the bid award resolution below.

In April, the TC voted to make the intersection at Jefferson and Maplewood Avenue at four-way stop — and also to make the intersection of Walton, Woodland and Jefferson a four-way stop, to potentially slow traffic “upstream” as it approaches Maplewood Ave.

“The concern of engineer after engineer and traffic consultant after traffic consultant was that cars come down Jefferson at a good speed, even going at 25 an hour, which is the legal speed limit,” De Luca said in March during a discussion about the proposed changes. “When you get to that crest you lose all visibility of what is in front of you.”

De Luca said that people driving on Maplewood Avenue sometimes don’t fully stop, either because they are not thinking or because they are assuming cars on Jefferson are stopping.

This article includes reporting by Carolyn Parisi.