SOMA Action Hosts ‘Vanquish the Villains’ Virtual Event to Help Flip the Senate, August 9

From SOMA ACTION:

Local Social Action Group Hosts Virtual Campaign Kickoff to Help Flip the Senate

WHO: SOMA Action, the South Orange/Maplewood-based grassroots organization focused on driving progressive change, announces a fun and engaging event to encourage community participation leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election.

WHAT: A virtual event to organize community members with the goal of flipping three vulnerable GOP Senate seats. SOMA Action Campaign Captains will present short, dynamic, and compelling cases for defeating each villain and strategies to help the opposing candidates win. At the end of the event, participants will get to decide which campaign to join and receive details for next steps.

WHY: To recruit community members and provide actionable measures to help oust sitting GOP senators.

WHEN: Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 4 PM – 5 PM.

WHERE: Register here to receive the Zoom link.