South Orange Asks Residents to Conserve Water

The Township of South Orange Village sent out a message on Friday, July 22, asking that residents conserve water:
Drought conditions are causing low water levels. To avoid mandatory rationing, please limit lawn watering & other discretionary uses. Details @ southorange.org.
The message linked to this information on southorange.org:
Practicing odd/even watering now will help the us manage a finite supply of water.
Our Water system is currently operating normally at expected capacity, but we are seeing a steep increase in demand. Adopting an odd/even schedule for outdoor watering will have minimal impacts on the individual customer but will provide a significant relief in demand on our system. Practicing odd/even watering now will help the us manage a finite supply of water, our customers will still be able to maintain their lawns and gardens while saving some money on their water bills.
Odd/even guidelines are:
- Outdoor water use on odd-numbered days of the month if your street address is an odd number.
- Outdoor water use on even-numbered days of the month if your street address is an even number.
- Water early or late in the day to minimize evaporation.