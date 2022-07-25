EnvironmentGovernmentSouth Orange

South Orange Asks Residents to Conserve Water

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Township of South Orange Village sent out a message on Friday, July 22, asking that residents conserve water:

Drought conditions are causing low water levels. To avoid mandatory rationing, please limit lawn watering & other discretionary uses. Details @ southorange.org.

The message linked to this information on southorange.org:

Practicing odd/even watering now will help the us manage a finite supply of water.

Our Water system is currently operating normally at expected capacity, but we are seeing a steep increase in demand. Adopting an odd/even schedule for outdoor watering will have minimal impacts on the individual customer but will provide a significant relief in demand on our system. Practicing odd/even watering now will help the us manage a finite supply of water, our customers will still be able to maintain their lawns and gardens while saving some money on their water bills.

Odd/even guidelines are:

  • Outdoor water use on odd-numbered days of the month if your street address is an odd number.
  • Outdoor water use on even-numbered days of the month if your street address is an even number.
  • Water early or late in the day to minimize evaporation.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

July 25 Is Filing Deadline for South Orange-Maplewood...

South Orange & Maplewood Are Half of Silver...

South Orange National Night Out Returns Wednesday, August...

Meadowland Park Conservancy Brings 2nd Annual Cornhole Classic...

PLAN: Proposed 46-Unit Apartment Building at Former Gleason’s...

BOE Meeting Erupts in Confusion as One Member...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE