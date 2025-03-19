‘We Need to Stand With Our Transgender Community in This Very Difficult Moment’

On March 18, the Maplewood Township Committee read two proclamations intended to show the governing body’s continued support for the transgender community ahead of the Transgender Day of Visibility and amidst a number of executive orders by President Donald Trump targeting the trans community.

“As Maplewood’s first queer elected representative, its first queer mayor, I’m honored that we are taking a little bit of extra time today to gather, to give space, to raise awareness, to stand up, to speak out, to honor and to celebrate,” said Township Committee member Dean Dafis.

“It is truly important in this moment in time — with the injustices, the assaults, against our transgender youth in particular and our non-binary youth in particular — to speak up, to stand up, to say that we stand in solidarity,” said Dafis. “To unequivocally say that we are against the hate and the violence and the injustice that is surrounding us.”

Dafis said that even in progressive New Jersey spaces, “there is a resistance to stand up. And we cannot let that stand. We will not leave our transgender community members behind. They are the ones who led our community’s liberation and equality and we need to stand with them in this very difficult moment.”

Dafis announced that there will be a rally on town hall plaza on March 31 — the actual International Transgender Day of Visibility — with more information on the event coming soon.

Helping to read the proclamation were Shannon Cuttle, former South Orange-Maplewood BOE member and first openly known trans non-binary elected official in NJ; Joan Howlett, a “transgender elder” who recalled her service as a Vietnam veteran serving in combat; and Denise Hines, a South Orange resident and board chair of the Newark LGBTQ Community Center and director and co-founder of the Newark LGBTQ Film Festival.

“This evening means a lot to me as a lesbian but also as a trans ally to my brothers and sisters,” said Hines.

After the proclamations were read, honoree Rachel Crandall Crocker, Executive Director and Founder of Transgender Michigan, spoke via Zoom to the Township Committee: “I am honored. When I created the Day of Visibility in 2009, I created it as a way to bring everyone together all over the world. So as a community we wouldn’t have to be alone and helpless anymore. And I believe that his year it’s more important than ever. I share the day of visibility with everyrone, everywhere and I thank Maplewood for recognizing me.”

Crandall Crocker received a standing ovation from those gathered at town hall.

After the proclamations, several public commenters thanked the Township Committee for the actions. “I’m grateful to now be living in a place where we lift each other up and allow ourselves to be ourselves,” said one commenter, “and to be visible and not have to hide, not have to act like we aren’t who we are. So I’m very grates to be in this town … having moved from a place where I don’t think there will be a proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Note: During the meeting, news broke that a judge had halted Trump’s order banning transgender people from serving in the military.

Some of the public commenters at the meeting said the Township Committee was “hypocritical” for taking a stand on transgender visibility and not on other issues, such as the war in Gaza — on a day that was the deadliest in Gaza since November 2023. Daniel Gosselink said he was proud to stand for transgender rights, but criticized the four TC members’ action in endorsing U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill for Governor, saying the Congresswoman had voted for a defense bill that targets gender-affirming care.

One commenter said the amount of time given over to the “admirable” proclamations were issues that “the town has little control over.”

“The township can’t affect the broader world,” said the resident.

Before the meeting ended, TC member Vic DeLuca said he wanted to address the comment, “I think doing the resolution we did today IS standing up for things we have an ability to change. We have to stand up for people in our community.”

“All the things we did tonight are real important locally,” said DeLuca.

“Thank you,” said Dafis.

Download (PDF, 9KB)

Download (PDF, 6KB)