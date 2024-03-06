A Ground-Breaking Women’s History Month Begins in Maplewood & South Orange

Nearly two dozen women who have served or currently serve in elected office representing Maplewood and South Orange — and one non-binary former elected official — read a proclamation at the March 5, 2024 Maplewood Township Committee meeting celebrating Women’s History Month.

The moment was notable in that it marked the first time in history that both Maplewood and South Orange townships are led by female elected officers — Sheena Collum in South Orange and Nancy Adams in Maplewood. The is also the first time Maplewood has had both a female mayor and female deputy mayor simultaneously (Jamaine Cripe is Deputy Mayor).

Collum singled out Adams after the proclamation was read; Adams initiated the two towns’ month-long Women’s History celebration several years ago.

2024 also marks the first time in history that South Orange and Maplewood have been represented by all women in the NJ legislature: Renee Burgess in the NJ Senate and Cleo Tucker and Maplewood’s own Garnet Hall in the NJ Assembly, representing the 28th District.

Photo by Joy Yagid:

Read the proclamation here:

Download (PDF, 12KB)