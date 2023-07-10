As Planning Board Reviews Maplewood Theater Block Redevelopment Study, Officials Promise Community Process

Maplewood officials are taking action to jumpstart activity around the Maplewood Theater block in Maplewood Village — an area that is experiencing stubborn and increasing vacancies in the once 100% occupied downtown commercial district.

The Maplewood Planning Board will soon be reviewing a Redevelopment Study for the block, which is bounded by Maplewood Avenue, Inwood Place, Woodland Road and Durand Road in Maplewood Village.

The study, performed by Phillips Preiss Grygiel Leheny Hughes LLC and commissioned by the Maplewood Township Committee, concludes that six of the eight lots within the study area can be designated as a “non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment.” Two of the six that qualify include the Maplewood Theater lot and the former Bank of America building lot, as confirmed by Mayor Dean Dafis at the July 5 Township Committee meeting.

The study has been posted to the Maplewood Township website with the following explanation:

The below study has been prepared for the Township of Maplewood Planning Board to

determine whether one or more properties identified on the Township’s official tax maps as Block

12.02, Lots 100, 100.01, 169, 173, 174, 175, 175.01 and 176 (hereafter referred to as the “study

area”) qualifies as a “non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment” as defined under the Local

Redevelopment and Housing Law (LRHL) at N.J.S.A. 40A:12A. The Township Committee of the Township of Maplewood authorized and directed the Planning

Board to conduct this study by Resolution No. 88-23, adopted March 7, 2023

Although there appeared to be some confusion about the process at the July 5 TC meeting, former Mayor and current TC member Vic DeLuca sent the following explanation to Village Green following the meeting. DeLuca was concerned that members of the public understand that the study only signals the beginning of a public process in which there will be robust community outreach.

“This report is only a study of certain properties in the Village as to whether or not each meets the criteria for consideration of a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment,” wrote DeLuca. “The planner hired by the town will present his findings to the Planning Board in a public meeting which will include an opportunity for public comment. The PB then makes a recommendation as to the properties, if any, that should be designated for redevelopment. The Township Committee will receive the PB recommendations and decide on the redevelopment designation. If the TC does move forward with a designation of all or some of the properties, the process of developing a redevelopment plan starts with more discussion and input from various stakeholders – public, property owners, Village Alliance, Historic Preservation Commission and others. Facade retention, building design and historic content is dealt with during this stage of the process.”

Both the Maplewood Theater and Bank of America spaces have been vacant for several years. A plan by Cinema Lab to reopen the theater fell through in early 2022 and the liquor license bid acquired for the venture was denied by the local liquor control board. Recently, Coldwell Banker vacated its offices in the Maplewood Theater building.

Brandon Collier, a local resident currently developing 7 West Parker, a 46-unit apartment building at the site of the former Gleason’s Cleaners, told Village Green after the February 21, 2023 TC meeting that he was in “…very early in discussions over the concept for the redevelopment” with the Maplewood Theater property owner, Vinnie Loffredo.

“Our team is just beginning to dive into potential programming for the property and how it could lay out at a high level,” said Collier. “We’re working directly with the Loffredo family and we’ll certainly be keeping the town apprised each step of the way as the concept develops. I’m very excited for the coming months and developing a concept for such a great property in the village.”

Regarding preserving buildings and facades, Maplewood Village was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places in April 2022. However, the designation carries no prohibitions against changes or development of the village, although it does offer incentives in the form of tax credits for renovating buildings. None of the buildings in the study area are on the list of local historic designations per the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission.

Village Green will continue to follow this story.