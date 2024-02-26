Author Anna Quindlen to Hold Book Event Sponsored by [words] Bookstore on Tuesday, March 12

From [words] Bookstore:

Local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore will be hosting Pulitzer Prize winning columnist and acclaimed author Anna Quindlen on Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30 PM. This event will take place at LifeTown Community Center, 10 Microlab Road, in Livingston, New Jersey. Ms. Quindlen will be in conversation with Kate Gibson and will be discussing and signing her latest book, “After Annie.”

Anna Quindlen is a novelist and journalist whose work has appeared on fiction, nonfiction and self-help bestseller lists. Her memoir Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake, published in 2012, was a #1 New York Times bestseller. Her book A Short Guide to a Happy Life has sold more than a million copies. While a columnist at the New York Times she won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 1992, becoming only the third woman to win this award. Her columns for the New York Times were published in two collections, Living Out Loud and Thinking Out Loud. In addition, she is the author of many novels including Object Lessons, One True Thing, Still Life with Bread Crumbs, and Rise and Shine.

Kate Gibson is a reporter, writer and editor with a background in business and consumer issues including health, labor, education, and animal welfare. She has written, reported and edited news and feature stories for web sites including CBS.com and CNBC.com and print publications such as the Chicago Tribune and the Wall Street Journal.

Tickets are required to attend the event. One ticket will entitle the holder to admission to the book talk and signing, together with a copy of the hardcover book. Tickets can be purchased at www.wordsbookstore.com, or by calling the bookstore at 973-763-9500.