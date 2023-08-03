‘Baker Square’ Brings New Community Space to Maplewood Village

The creation of a newly expanded “community gathering space” is in process at Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue — and it’s “working name” is Baker Square.

Locals have noticed the removal of invasive plants at the site as well as the installation of additional brick pavers in recent weeks, increasing the size and improving the quality of the “the ice cream benches” area.

“Our vision is to take this underutilized space and turn it into a community gathering spot with room for programming, meet-ups, and more,” wrote Maplewood Village Alliance Executive Director Cat Delett in a recent email to residents and visitors.

“We are dedicated to the success of this project as a beautiful and functional space. To that end, we have allotted a significant portion of our 2023 beautification budget to completing the hardscaping,” the email continues. Village Green has requested the amount of the funding and will update the story when the MVA replies. In addition, the MVA — which is funded mostly through an assessment on commercial properties in Maplewood Village — is seeking donations for the project. “Your donations will help us take the project to the next level, with appropriate and sustainable plantings, and usable, attractive seating.” Part of that seating includes four backless benches — as seen in the rendering — that will allow “people to sit facing either direction to promote gathering and programming.” The MVA is welcoming all donations large or small: “$10, $15, or $20 can make a big impact when the community comes together.”